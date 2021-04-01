Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $201.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 174,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

