Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.50 million and the highest is $233.60 million. LivaNova posted sales of $242.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

LIVN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 312,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,682. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

