Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research firms have commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDSB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

