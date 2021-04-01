Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.05 Million

Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $301.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.16 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

