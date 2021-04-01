Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,802. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -884.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

