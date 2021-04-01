Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $418.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.27 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $356.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,750. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

