Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Strong Sell

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications' fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results hurt from lower volumes in the supply chain. Reduced FAA training service revenues and profit recovery on ready-state labor hurt the top line. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year. However, the company is benefiting from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

