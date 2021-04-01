Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Buy

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 98,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

