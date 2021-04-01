Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00280890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096347 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

