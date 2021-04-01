Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Robert Edward Kelly Sells 2,055 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75.

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10.

ZTS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.89. 1,371,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

