Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $87,928.18 and $23,041.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00643828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (CRYPTO:ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

