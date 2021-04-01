Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

