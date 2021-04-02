-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Duluth posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

DLTH traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 239,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,974. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.