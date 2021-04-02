$0.78 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:NLS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.