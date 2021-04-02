$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

THS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 454,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

