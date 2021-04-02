$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 158,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

