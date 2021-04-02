11,000 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $15.38 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit