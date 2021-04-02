11,000 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $15.38 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

