1,109 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in FedEx by 134.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

