11,718 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Herman Miller by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

