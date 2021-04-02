142,810 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 142,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

