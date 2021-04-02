14,323 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

