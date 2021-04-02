17,206 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

