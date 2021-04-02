$174.00 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post $174.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.40 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $666.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $667.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.21 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $673.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

