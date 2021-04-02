20,255 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Purchased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,904 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 128,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.