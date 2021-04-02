20,994 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $9,945,000.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNTE shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

