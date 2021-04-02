239 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

