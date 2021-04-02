2,600 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exponent by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

