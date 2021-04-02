$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $385.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.70 million and the lowest is $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $378.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.39. 132,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 678.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

