39,270 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

DDS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

