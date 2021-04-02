4,000 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,599,000 after purchasing an additional 279,124 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ICE stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,799. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

