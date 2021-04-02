$431.48 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $431.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.51 million and the lowest is $414.00 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 567,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

