$431.48 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $431.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.51 million and the lowest is $414.00 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 567,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit