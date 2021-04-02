47,674 Shares in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of SharpSpring as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 277,778 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts forecast that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

