4NEW 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,093.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 105.4% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $139,034.23 and $4,093.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.