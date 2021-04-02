52,863 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit