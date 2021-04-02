52,863 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.