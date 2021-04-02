$608.75 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $608.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.00 million to $626.50 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 310,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

