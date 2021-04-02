$66.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $66.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.65 million to $68.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ambarella by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

