$780.49 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $780.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $761.15 million. ICON Public posted sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.42.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.33. The stock had a trading volume of 809,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,096. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

