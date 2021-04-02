$785.13 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $785.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

