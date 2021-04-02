$829.26 Million in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $829.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.12 million to $869.70 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 359,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,251. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

