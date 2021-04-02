$829.26 Million in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $829.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.12 million to $869.70 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 359,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,251. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit