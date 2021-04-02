8,550 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKF opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.