915 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Itron by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Itron by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. 453,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

