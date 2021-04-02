9,200 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,974. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $104.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

