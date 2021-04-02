AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of AAON worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

