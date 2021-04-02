AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.