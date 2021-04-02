Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $669.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 831,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

