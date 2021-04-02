Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

