Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

