Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Update

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000.

NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

