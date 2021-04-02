Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000.

NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit