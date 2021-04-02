Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $919.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.