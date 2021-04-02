Advisory Resource Group Has $631,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.45 on Friday, hitting $188.97. 7,749,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.71 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

